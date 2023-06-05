Cowboys Release WR Antonio Callaway, Sign WR Tyron Johnson

The Dallas Cowboys have released WR Antonio Callaway and signed WR Tyron Johnson in a corresponding move, per Aaron Wilson.

Callaway, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,177,856 contract that included a $717,856 signing bonus.

The Browns waived Callaway during the season and he had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL. The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad at the start of the regular season and eventually called him up.

Miami waived Callaway and he later signed a futures contract with the Chiefs in 2021. He caught on with the Cowboys on the practice squad late in the 2022 season and signed another futures deal for 2023.

In 2020, Callaway appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught two passes for 20 yards receiving.

Johnson, 27, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had brief stints with the Texans, Panthers, Chargers, and Jaguars before signing on with the Raiders.

The Texans brought Johnson back but eventually waived him once again. He later joined the Bengals before the 49ers signed him to a contract a few months ago. San Francisco waived him after the draft.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in four games and caught one pass for eight yards receiving.