Cowboys Sign OT Aviante Collins To Practice Squad

Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have signed OT Aviante Collins to the practice squad.

Dallas’ practice squad now includes:

T Isaac Alarcon (International) DB Kyron Brown DB Deante Burton DB Tyler Coyle QB Ben DiNucci DT Austin Faoliu DT Justin Hamilton RB Jaquan Hardy G Braylon Jones WR Osirus Mitchell TE Nick Ralston WR Brandon Smith DE Breeland Speaks TE Jeremy Sprinkle DB Darian Thompson TE Ian Bunting OT Aviante Collins

Collins, 28, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2017. He later signed on with the Vikings and made the roster his first two seasons.

Since then, Collins has been on and off of the Vikings’ practice squad until landing with the Steelers on a futures deal for the 2021 season. Pittsburgh cut him during the preseason, however.

For his career, Collins has appeared in five games for the Vikings, making one start for them in 2019.