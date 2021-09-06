Cowboys Sign OT Aviante Collins To Practice Squad

Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have signed OT Aviante Collins to the practice squad.
Dallas’ practice squad now includes:
- T Isaac Alarcon (International)
- DB Kyron Brown
- DB Deante Burton
- DB Tyler Coyle
- QB Ben DiNucci
- DT Austin Faoliu
- DT Justin Hamilton
- RB Jaquan Hardy
- G Braylon Jones
- WR Osirus Mitchell
- TE Nick Ralston
- WR Brandon Smith
- DE Breeland Speaks
- TE Jeremy Sprinkle
- DB Darian Thompson
- TE Ian Bunting
- OT Aviante Collins
Collins, 28, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2017. He later signed on with the Vikings and made the roster his first two seasons.
Since then, Collins has been on and off of the Vikings’ practice squad until landing with the Steelers on a futures deal for the 2021 season. Pittsburgh cut him during the preseason, however.
For his career, Collins has appeared in five games for the Vikings, making one start for them in 2019.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!