Cowboys Sign OT Aviante Collins To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have signed OT Aviante Collins to the practice squad. 

Dallas’ practice squad now includes:

  1. T Isaac Alarcon (International)
  2. DB Kyron Brown
  3. DB Deante Burton
  4. DB Tyler Coyle
  5. QB Ben DiNucci
  6. DT Austin Faoliu
  7. DT Justin Hamilton
  8. RB Jaquan Hardy
  9. G Braylon Jones
  10. WR Osirus Mitchell
  11. TE Nick Ralston
  12. WR Brandon Smith
  13. DE Breeland Speaks
  14. TE Jeremy Sprinkle
  15. DB Darian Thompson
  16. TE Ian Bunting
  17. OT Aviante Collins

Collins, 28, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2017. He later signed on with the Vikings and made the roster his first two seasons. 

Since then, Collins has been on and off of the Vikings’ practice squad until landing with the Steelers on a futures deal for the 2021 season. Pittsburgh cut him during the preseason, however. 

For his career, Collins has appeared in five games for the Vikings, making one start for them in 2019.

