Cowboys Sign Six Draft Picks Including First-Round OL Tyler Smith

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed six draft picks to contracts on Friday including first-round OL Tyler Smith.
This leaves just three picks from their 2022 class still unsigned for Dallas:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Tyler Smith
|OT
|Signed
|2
|Sam Williams
|DE
|3
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|4
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|5
|Matt Waletzko
|OT
|Signed
|5
|DaRon Bland
|CB
|Signed
|5
|Damone Clark
|LB
|Signed
|5
|John Ridgeway
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Devin Harper
|LB
|Signed
Smith, 21, was a three-year starter at Tulsa and earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and first-team All-AAC in 2020. The Cowboys used the No. 24 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,389,122 contract that includes a $6,917,543. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his three-year college career, Smith appeared in 25 games and made 23 starts all at left tackle.
