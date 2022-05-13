Cowboys Sign Six Draft Picks Including First-Round OL Tyler Smith

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed six draft picks to contracts on Friday including first-round OL Tyler Smith

This leaves just three picks from their 2022 class still unsigned for Dallas:

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Tyler Smith OT Signed
2 Sam Williams DE  
3 Jalen Tolbert WR  
4 Jake Ferguson TE  
5 Matt Waletzko OT Signed
5 DaRon Bland CB Signed
5 Damone Clark LB Signed
5 John Ridgeway DT Signed
6 Devin Harper LB Signed

 

Smith, 21, was a three-year starter at Tulsa and earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and first-team All-AAC in 2020. The Cowboys used the No. 24 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,389,122 contract that includes a $6,917,543. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Smith appeared in 25 games and made 23 starts all at left tackle. 

 

