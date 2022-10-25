Cowboys Signing CB Kendall Sheffield To Practice Squad

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys are signing CB Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad after losing CB Jourdan Lewis for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury.

Sheffield worked out for the Giants last week but now has a chance to become a significant contributor in Dallas.

Sheffield, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him prior to the start of the season.

The Texans later claimed Sheffield but waived him with an injury settlement.

Sheffield was set to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Sheffield appeared in nine games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.