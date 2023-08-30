Cowboys Signing DBs C.J. Goodwin & Sheldrick Redwine

Per Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are signing defensive backs C.J. Goodwin and Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad.

Redwine, 26, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final roster cuts.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game before being waived. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad and then caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad. The Dolphins were the most recent team to sign him prior to his stint with Dallas.

In 2021, Redwine appeared in six games for the Jets and Dolphins and recorded eight total tackles.