Cowboys Signing OL Chuma Edoga To One-Year Deal

Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys have signed OL Chuma Edoga to a one-year deal.

Edoga, 25, was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Jets out of USC. He later signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Jets that includes an $867,000 signing bonus.

The Jets opted to waive Edoga during final roster cuts and he was claimed by the Falcons.

In 2022, Edoga appeared in two games for the Falcons and made one start.