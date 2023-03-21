Cowboys Signing RB Ronald Jones Following Visit

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract with RB Ronald Jones.

He adds a veteran presence to Dallas’ backfield after they cut RB Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys franchise RB Tony Pollard but he’s coming off a fractured ankle in the divisional round.

Jones, 25, is a former second-round of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $7,071,926 rookie contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with Kansas City for the 2021 season.

In 2022, Jones appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded 17 rushing attempts for 70 yards (4.1 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with one reception for 22 yards.