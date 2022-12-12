Cowboys Signing WR T.Y. Hilton

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys are signing veteran WR T.Y. Hilton to a contract on Monday.

The Cowboys have already confirmed the news that Hilton is signing a one-year contract.

This comes as a surprise, given the Cowboys’ recent interest in free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. However, reports have said that Beckham may need some more time before he’s fully recovered from his ACL tear, which means he’ll more than likely be an asset for a team during the playoffs.

Hilton, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $65.547 million contract that included $39 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $14,542,000 in 2020.

Hilton was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

He was placed on injured reserve due to an upper back/neck injury coming out of the preseason, but was able to return later in the season.

In 2021, Hilton appeared in nine games for the Colts and caught 23 of 37 targets for 331 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.