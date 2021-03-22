Cowboys Still Deciding If They Want Aldon Smith Back

According to Calvin Watkins, multiple sources tell him the Cowboys are still trying to figure out if they want to bring back OLB Aldon Smith.

Dallas has a new defensive scheme with DC Dan Quinn coming in to shift the team to a 4-3, Seahawks-style defense. Watkins says the Cowboys believe Smith would fit in the new scheme but there are other considerations.

The Cowboys brought Smith back out of a long hiatus and he was a capable player for them in 2020. Dallas even turned down interest in Smith at the trade deadline and the sense during the season was that he was a candidate for an extension.

However, that appears to be less certain right now. Smith is currently an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with any team.

Smith, 31, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2010. He was cut loose by the 49ers shortly after a DUI incident in 2015, even though San Francisco picked up his fifth-year option.

Smith later signed a one-year deal with the Raiders that was worth up to $8 million, which was largely incentive-based. Oakland elected to re-sign Smith to a two-year, $11.5 million contract in 2016.

However, the Raiders placed Smith on the reserve/suspended list before cutting him loose in 2018. The Cowboys later signed him to a one-year contract worth $2 million and includes another $2 million in incentives.

In 2020, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded 48 tackles, five sacks, two fumble recoveries including one returned for a touchdown and two passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 50 edge defender out of 109 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Smith as the news is available.