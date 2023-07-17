Cowboys Still Negotiating With RB Tony Pollard

According to Josina Anderson, the Cowboys and RB Tony Pollard are still negotiating ahead of today’s franchise tag deadline.

Anderson says that doesn’t mean the two sides are going to reach an agreement by 4 PM EST but it does mean there’s at least a slim chance of a deal remaining.

It was reported Sunday that the current expectation was for no deal to materialize. Other Cowboys reporters are still skeptical of the chances of a contract getting done.

If the two sides don’t reach an agreement, Pollard will play out the 2023 season on the tag sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed. He’s already signed the tag as well.

Pollard, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract with the team, including a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason when the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him worth $10.09 million guaranteed. Pollard will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Pollard appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed 193 times for 1,007 yards (5.2 YPC) and nine touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Pollard as the news is available.