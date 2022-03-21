Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz Signs Franchise Tender

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz officially signed his franchise tender for the 2022 season on Monday.

The franchise tag will cost Dallas around $11 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. The two sides now have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, otherwise, Schultz will have to play out the 2022 season on the tag.

Schultz, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

In 2021, Schultz appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 78 receptions on 104 targets for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.