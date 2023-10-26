Cowboys Team To Watch For Titans RB Derrick Henry?

Tony Pauline, citing discussions with league sources, writes the Cowboys could be an under-the-radar team to watch as a landing spot for Titans RB Derrick Henry.

Henry would fit as a power back along with starting RB Tony Pollard and boost a Dallas rushing attack that has been solid but not overpowering to start the season.

Pauline says the Titans would have to cover a significant chunk of Henry’s remaining base salary this season for Dallas to get on board with a trade but notes there are some people in league circles keeping an eye on this.

The Ravens were the other team mentioned as a potential landing spot if Tennessee elects to trade Henry. We also think Baltimore is a team to watch but share concerns about how much Henry is owed this season being an obstacle to a deal.

The Cowboys have consistently come up as a potential buyer ahead of the trade deadline, with owner Jerry Jones not ruling out making a move but also sounding like he’s willing to be patient.

The Titans have emerged as potential sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, and Henry is one of the top candidates on their roster who could be on the move.

Henry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016 out of Alabama. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

He’s in the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $10.5 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Henry has appeared in six games for the Titans and rushed for 425 yards on 98 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns to go along with 11 receptions on 13 targets for 117 yards receiving.

We’ll have more on Henry as the news is available.