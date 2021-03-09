Cowboys Tender ERFA DL Ron’Dell Carter

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have tendered an offer to exclusive rights free agent DL Ron’Dell Carter.

Carter still has to sign the tender but that’s considered a formality for ERFAs. He was the top undrafted free agent in Dallas’ class last season.

Carter, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison following the 2020 NFL draft. He was cut loose coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

The Colts signed Carter to their active roster in late September, but opted to waive him after. The Colts signed him off Dallas’ practice squad for a stint before Dallas claimed him back later in the season when he went on waivers.

He appeared in three games in 2020 for the Cowboys, but did not record a stat.

During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 152 total tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, four pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.