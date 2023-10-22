Cowboys To Focus On Contract Extension For Dak Prescott After Season

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told the Athletic’s Dianna Russini that they plan to turn their attention toward a new deal for QB Dak Prescott after the 2023 season.

“He’s under contract now, but we’d like to do this after the season. Once the season is over, we will focus on that,” Jones said. “Dak will be our quarterback.”

In 2024, Prescott will be entering the final year of his contract and will be slated to count $59.455 million against the salary cap. An extension would be a way to bring that sum down but would obviously mean guaranteeing substantially more to Prescott over the course of the next couple of seasons.

Prescott has no-trade and no-tag clauses, giving him a considerable amount of leverage going into negotiations.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2023, Prescott has appeared in six games for the Cowboys and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 1,333 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown.

