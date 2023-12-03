Cowboys To Open Extension Talks With Dak Prescott During Offseason

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott are expected to open negotiations on a long-term extension that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league during the offseason.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is currently the highest-paid player at $55 million per year, so it’s possible Prescott could push for a deal that surpasses this.

Prescott is scheduled to count $59.455 million against the Cowboys’ cap next year, which means there’s even more incentive for Dallas to get an agreement in place to free up cap room to keep building out their roster around Prescott.

Prescott has both a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause, so Dallas won’t have a lot of leverage in negotiations.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2023, Prescott has appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,234 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.