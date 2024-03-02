Cowboys Unlikely To Bring Back LT Tyron Smith In 2024

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys are unlikely to bring back LT Tyron Smith in 2024. Rapoport adds that Smith will be a coveted free agent this offseason should he not re-sign with Dallas.

Smith was hoping that he would return to the team for another season but this now appears to not be the case.

The Cowboys used a first-round pick on Tyler Smith a few years ago with the intention of him taking over for Tyron.

Smith, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Smith was set to make a base salary of $13.6 million in the final year of his deal when he agreed to a reworked contract last year.

In 2023, Smith appeared in four games for the Cowboys and started each appearance.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.