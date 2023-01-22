Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys want to re-sign RB Tony Pollard for next season and could even wind up using the franchise tag on the running back, who had his best NFL season in 2022.

Pollard, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract with the team, including a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Pollard appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed 193 times for 1,007 yards (5.2 YPC) and nine touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Pollard as it becomes available.