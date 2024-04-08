Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Not Expected To Attend OTAs

According to The Dallas Morning News, a holdout could be coming between the Cowboys and star WR CeeDee Lamb, who is not expected to attend OTAs this offseason.

Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the Cowboys to pick up for the 2024 season, which they decided to pick up.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

