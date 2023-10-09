Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin Believed To Have High Ankle Sprain

According to Ian Rapoport, Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin is believed to have a high ankle sprain.

He’s having an MRI to confirm, but if that’s the case, players generally miss around four to six weeks with that kind of injury.

Turpin is one of the league’s better return specialists and has been seeing his role on offense grow.

Turpin, 27, played collegiately for four seasons at TCU from 2015 to 2018. He was cut in 2018 due to family violence charges which he pled guilty to in 2019.

He had stints in various semi-pro leagues before being drafted by the New Jersey Generals in the restarted USFL. That caught the eye of the Cowboys, who signed him last July.

In 2023, Turpin has appeared in five games for the Cowboys and caught five passes on six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown while adding six carries for 66 yards and another score. He’s also returned five punts for 30 yards and two kickoffs for 33 yards.