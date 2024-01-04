Dalvin Cook Officially Claims Waivers, Now Free Agent

Veteran RB Dalvin Cook officially passed through waivers unclaimed on Thursday and is now free to sign with a team of his choosing.

It was unlikely that Cook was going to get claimed, so this isn’t a big surprise.

There has been some buzz about him possibly signing with the Ravens or Cowboys, so those are two teams worth keeping an eye on in the coming days.

Cook, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him this past summer. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal worth $7 million.

In 2023, Cook appeared in 15 games for the Jets and rushed 67 times for 214 yards (3.2 YPC) and no touchdowns, adding 15 receptions on 20 targets for 78 yards.