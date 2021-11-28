Dalvin Cook Suffers Dislocated Shoulder, Getting MRI Monday

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder dislocation during Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

The plan is for Cook to undergo an MRI on his injured shoulder Monday to determine the severity of the issue.

Cook has dealt with a myriad of injuries this season, however, this may be the most serious. Vikings RB Alexander Mattison figures to step into the lead back role if Cook does in fact miss time.

Cook, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Entering today’s game, Cook had appeared in eight games for the Vikings, picking up 734 yards on 161 carries, and four touchdowns. He’s also added 21 receptions for 138 yards. Cook has fumbled twice on the season, losing one.