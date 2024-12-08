Vikings & Sam Darnold Have Not Talked Long-Term Deal

According to Adam Schefter, there have been no discussions between the Vikings and QB Sam Darnold about a long-term deal after this season.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Darnold has been playing himself into another starting gig and the Vikings used a top-ten pick on QB J.J. McCarthy this past April.

Darnold should have a lot of interest as a free agent and could fetch a contract in the same range as Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, who got a deal for three years and $100 million this past offseason.

Darnold, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers. He joined the Vikings this past offseason on another one-year deal.

In 2024, Darnold has appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,952 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Darnold and the Vikings as the news is available.