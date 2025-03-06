Vikings Signing S Theo Jackson To Two-Year, $12.6M Extension

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are signing S Theo Jackson to a two-year, $12.615 million extension through 2027.

Pelissero adds the first two years are fully guaranteed at signing. Jackson was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Jackson, 26, was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when the Titans waived him coming out of the preseason.

Tennessee re-signed Jackson to the practice squad before the Vikings signed him to their active roster later in 2022. Minnesota re-signed Jackson to a futures contract before last season, where he made a base salary of $958k.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 17 total tackles, one interception and three passes defended.