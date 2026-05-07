Falcons Signed Third-Round Rookie WR Zachariah Branch

The Atlanta Falcons announced they’ve signed third-round rookie WR Zachariah Branch to his rookie contract on Thursday.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 48 Avieon Terrell CB 3 79 Zachariah Branch WR Signed 4 134 Kendal Daniels LB 6 208 Anterio Thompson DT 6 215 Harold Perkins Jr. LB 7 231 Ethan Onianwa T

Branch, 21, was a five-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked receiver in the 2023 recruiting class out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He committed to USC and spent two seasons there before entering the portal and committing to Georgia for his final season.

Branch earned All-SEC second team honors as a receiver in 2025 and All-SEC third team honors as a returner.

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $7,094,626 with a $1,619,728 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Branch appeared in 37 games over three seasons at USC and Georgia. He caught 159 passes for 1,634 yards and nine touchdowns and also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown.