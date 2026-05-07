Falcons Signed 14 UDFA’s

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve signed 14 undrafted free-agents on Thursday.

The full list of players includes:

DT Carlos Allen, Jr. TE Brandon Frazier QB Jack Strand G Kam Dewberry C James Brockermeyer OT Riley Mahlman WR Le’Meke Brockington WR Vinny Anthony II CB Malcolm DeWalt IV TE Jack Velling DE CJ Nunnally IV LS Philip Florenzo RB Cash Jones WR Keelan Marion

Allen, was a two-year starter for the University of Houston. He was an All-Big 12 second team selection as a senior in 2025.

In two seasons at Houston, Allen appeared in 25 games and finished with 125 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.