Falcons Signed 14 UDFA’s

By
Tony Williams
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The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve signed 14 undrafted free-agents on Thursday.

Falcons helmet

The full list of players includes:

  1. DT Carlos Allen, Jr.
  2. TE Brandon Frazier
  3. QB Jack Strand
  4. G Kam Dewberry
  5. C James Brockermeyer
  6. OT Riley Mahlman
  7. WR Le’Meke Brockington
  8. WR Vinny Anthony II
  9. CB Malcolm DeWalt IV
  10. TE Jack Velling
  11. DE CJ Nunnally IV
  12. LS Philip Florenzo
  13. RB Cash Jones
  14. WR Keelan Marion

Allen, was a two-year starter for the University of Houston. He was an All-Big 12 second team selection as a senior in 2025.

In two seasons at Houston, Allen appeared in 25 games and finished with 125 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

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