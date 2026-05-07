Falcons Signed 14 UDFA’s

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve signed 14 undrafted free-agents on Thursday.
The full list of players includes:
- DT Carlos Allen, Jr.
- TE Brandon Frazier
- QB Jack Strand
- G Kam Dewberry
- C James Brockermeyer
- OT Riley Mahlman
- WR Le’Meke Brockington
- WR Vinny Anthony II
- CB Malcolm DeWalt IV
- TE Jack Velling
- DE CJ Nunnally IV
- LS Philip Florenzo
- RB Cash Jones
- WR Keelan Marion
Allen, was a two-year starter for the University of Houston. He was an All-Big 12 second team selection as a senior in 2025.
In two seasons at Houston, Allen appeared in 25 games and finished with 125 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
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