Bills Signed Six Draft Picks

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve signed six draft picks to rookie contracts on Thursday.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|35
|T. J. Parker
|DE
|Signed
|2
|62
|Davison Igbinosun
|CB
|4
|102
|Jude Bowry
|T
|4
|125
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|4
|126
|Kaleb Elarms-Orr
|LB
|5
|167
|Jalon Kilgore
|S
|Signed
|5
|181
|Zane Durant
|DT
|Signed
|7
|220
|Toriano Pride Jr.
|CB
|Signed
|7
|239
|Tommy Doman
|P
|Signed
|7
|241
|Ar’maj Reed-Adams
|G
|Signed
Parker, 21, was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in the 2023 class. He was named a second-team All-ACC selection in 2024 and a freshman All-American in 2023.
The Bills selected him with the 35th pick in the 2026 draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,286,200 rookie contract that includes a $6,122,692 signing bonus.
Throughout his three-year career at Clemson, Parker appeared in 39 games for the Tigers and tallied 126 total tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks.
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