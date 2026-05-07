Bills Signed Six Draft Picks

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve signed six draft picks to rookie contracts on Thursday.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 35 T. J. Parker DE Signed 2 62 Davison Igbinosun CB 4 102 Jude Bowry T 4 125 Skyler Bell WR 4 126 Kaleb Elarms-Orr LB 5 167 Jalon Kilgore S Signed 5 181 Zane Durant DT Signed 7 220 Toriano Pride Jr. CB Signed 7 239 Tommy Doman P Signed 7 241 Ar’maj Reed-Adams G Signed

Parker, 21, was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in the 2023 class. He was named a second-team All-ACC selection in 2024 and a freshman All-American in 2023.

The Bills selected him with the 35th pick in the 2026 draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,286,200 rookie contract that includes a $6,122,692 signing bonus.

Throughout his three-year career at Clemson, Parker appeared in 39 games for the Tigers and tallied 126 total tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks.