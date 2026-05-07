Jets Signed Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq & QB Cade Klubnik

The New York Jets announced that they’ve signed rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq and rookie QB Cade Klubnik to rookie contracts on Thursday.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 2 David Bailey LB 1 16 Kenyon Sadiq TE Signed 1 30 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 2 50 D’Angelo Ponds CB 4 103 Darrell Jackson Jr. DT 4 110 Cade Klubnik QB Signed 6 188 Anez Cooper G 7 228 VJ Payne S

Sadiq, 21, was a four-star recruit and signed with Oregon as the top prospect out of Idaho. He was named Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2025 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

He’s signing a four-year fully-guaranteed rookie contract worth $22.3 million.

During his college career at Oregon, Sadiq appeared in 42 games and recorded 80 receptions for 892 yards (11.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with nine carries for 42 yards (4.7 YPC).