Jets Signed Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq & QB Cade Klubnik

The New York Jets announced that they’ve signed rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq and rookie QB Cade Klubnik to rookie contracts on Thursday.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|2
|David Bailey
|LB
|1
|16
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|Signed
|1
|30
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|2
|50
|D’Angelo Ponds
|CB
|4
|103
|Darrell Jackson Jr.
|DT
|4
|110
|Cade Klubnik
|QB
|Signed
|6
|188
|Anez Cooper
|G
|7
|228
|VJ Payne
|S
Sadiq, 21, was a four-star recruit and signed with Oregon as the top prospect out of Idaho. He was named Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2025 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.
He’s signing a four-year fully-guaranteed rookie contract worth $22.3 million.
During his college career at Oregon, Sadiq appeared in 42 games and recorded 80 receptions for 892 yards (11.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with nine carries for 42 yards (4.7 YPC).
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