Cardinals Signed Three Draft Picks, Release WR Andre Baccellia

The Arizona Cardinals have signed WR Reggie Virgil, LB Karson Sharar and Jayden Williams to rookie contracts on Thursday, according to Darren Urban.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 3 Jeremiyah Love RB 2 34 Chase Bisontis G 3 65 Carson Beck QB 4 104 Kaleb Proctor DT 5 143 Reggie Virgil WR Signed 6 183 Karson Sharar LB Signed 7 217 Jayden Williams T Signed

The team also released WR Andre Baccellia.

Baccellia, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason.

From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Cardinals last year. Arizona brought him back on futures contracts for the past two seasons and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2025, Baccellia has appeared in five games for the Cardinals, making two starts. He recorded two receptions on four targets for eight yards.