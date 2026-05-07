Cardinals Signed Three Draft Picks, Release WR Andre Baccellia

The Arizona Cardinals have signed WR Reggie Virgil, LB Karson Sharar and Jayden Williams to rookie contracts on Thursday, according to Darren Urban.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|3
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|2
|34
|Chase Bisontis
|G
|3
|65
|Carson Beck
|QB
|4
|104
|Kaleb Proctor
|DT
|5
|143
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|Signed
|6
|183
|Karson Sharar
|LB
|Signed
|7
|217
|Jayden Williams
|T
|Signed
The team also released WR Andre Baccellia.
Baccellia, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason.
From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Cardinals last year. Arizona brought him back on futures contracts for the past two seasons and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.
In 2025, Baccellia has appeared in five games for the Cardinals, making two starts. He recorded two receptions on four targets for eight yards.
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