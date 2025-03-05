NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Sam Darnold, Vikings

Bears

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated could see the Bears eying an edge rusher or a versatile defensive back with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Lions

Lions new OC John Morton arrived in Detroit after spending the last two years as the Broncos’ pass game coordinator. Denver HC Sean Payton called Morton a “super passionate” and dedicated coach.

“Super passionate,” Payton said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “Man, he works his tail off. He’s great with film study and ideas. He’s one of those guys that’ll bring you red zone, third down — like, a lot of information. …He’ll do a great job.”

Morton is grateful to be the offensive coordinator of his hometown team.

“It means the world,” Morton said. “…It’s a dream, right? Not only am I an OC, but I’m in my hometown. I don’t think that happens too much. So, I think it’s really cool. I don’t see it as pressure. I know what the people have been starving for. I mean, everybody is starving for a Super Bowl, but this town, I’ve seen the ups and the downs, from the very beginning from going to my first game at the Silverdome. …I know what it takes and it’s my job to help us get there.”

As for DC Kelvin Sheppard, he was promoted to his new role after spending the last three years as the Lions’ linebackers coach. Sheppard said he enjoyed the “game-planning aspect” of coaching last season.

“I would say the last two years, to be specific, is just the game-planning aspect — and that really grew last year,” Sheppard said. “AG allowing me to do the things he did weekly, things he allowed me to do for him. …I had a heavy hand in first-, second-down game-planning last year. Those are things that AG put on my plate going into the 2024 season, and he made no mystery why he was doing it. And again, that’s something he didn’t have to do. Just the trajectory and the outlook they had for me — and you know I had aspirations — but for other people to see that stuff for you and try to put you in position to get there, that’s why I owe those guys everything.”

Vikings

Regarding the Vikings’ quarterback situation, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reports Minnesota wants J.J. McCarthy to be their starter next season, meaning they don’t want to sign Sam Darnold to a standard starting quarterback contract.

to be their starter next season, meaning they don’t want to sign to a standard starting quarterback contract. According to Berry, the Vikings haven’t made any contract offer to Darnold up to this point and they don’t want to use the franchise tag on him unless they are completely sure they can trade him. So far, Berry writes there isn’t much of a market for Darnold.

Berry points out the Titans have some interest in Darnold, but they can draft a quarterback at No. 1 overall and still sign a veteran like Aaron Rodgers.

Although there is some skepticism about McCarthy’s healthy, Berry thinks it’s more likely for them to sign former Giants QB Daniel Jones than paying Darnold.