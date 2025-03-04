NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Vikings, Bears & Packers Combine Meetings

Bears

Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson was asked about his team’s quarterback situation during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

“I’m not sure who the quarterback is gonna be, and just like I said last year, it truly doesn’t matter personally, to me,” Jefferson told McAfee. “It doesn’t matter who’s gonna throw me that ball. I’m gonna make the most of my opportunities. I’m gonna try to make him look [like] the best quarterback in the whole NFL. You know, just making the contested catches. Making those catches that look difficult be easy. So, just having that confidence in me and just creating that connection with the quarterback, no matter who the quarterback is gonna be. That’s the main part. And just having that confidence in each other to — when it’s all said and done and it’s getting [to be] crunch time, they know who to go to.”

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings could opt to let QB Sam Darnold walk in free agency and eventually hand the reins over to QB J.J. McCarthy with QB Daniel Jones as a potential bridge option.

walk in free agency and eventually hand the reins over to QB with QB as a potential bridge option. McCarthy has already proven himself as the team’s long-term solution at the quarterback position, according to Fowler. Minnesota won’t mortgage their future to keep Darnold with the team. The Vikings also won’t rush McCarthy’s timeline by putting him out there before he’s ready, which is where Jones would prove his worth.

Per Ian Rapoport , the Vikings are hiring Saints offensive assistant Jordan Traylor as their new assistant OC and assistant QB coach.