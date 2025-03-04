NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Vikings, Bears & Packers Combine Meetings

Bears
- Per Zack Pearson, Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams has met with the Bears at the combine.
- Texas TE Gunnar Helm had formal Combine interviews with seven teams, including the Bears. (Mike Klis)
- Virginia Tech DB Dorian Strong had formal Combine interviews with four teams, including the Bears. (Devin Jackson)
- Iowa State CB Darien Porter had formal Combine interviews with six teams, including the Bears. (Tom Downey)
- Oregon DT Jamaree Caldwell had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Tom Downey)
- Texas S Andrew Mukuba had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (CJ Vogel)
- Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo had formal Combine interviews with four teams, including the Bears. (Justin Melo)
- Iowa S Sebastian Castro met with the Bears at the Combine. (Nicholas Moreano)
- The Bears had a formal meeting with Texas DT Alfred Collins. (Ryan Fowler)
- Chicago met with North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton at the combine. (Nicholas Moreano)
- Moreano adds the Bears have not met with Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson yet.
- LSU OT Emery Jones had a formal Combine interview with five teams, including the Bears. (Tom Downey)
- Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Tom Downey)
- LSU TE Mason Taylor had a formal Combine meeting with the Bears. (MLFootball)
- Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Bo Brack)
- Alabama G Tyler Booker said he met with the Bears at the Combine. (Nicholas Moreano)
- North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel had a formal meeting with the Bears at the Combine. (Nicholas Moreano)
Packers
- The Packers had a formal meeting with Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman. (Ryan Fowler)
- Green Bay had a formal meeting with Texas DT Alfred Collins. (Fowler)
- Per Easton Butler, the Packers met formally with Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen at the combine.
- Green Bay had a formal combine meeting with Texas RB Jaydon Blue. (Tom Downey)
- The Packers met formally with Texas WR Matthew Golden at the combine. (CJ Vogel)
- Louisville CB Quincy Riley met formally with the Packers at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia C Jared Wilson had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Tom Downey)
- Tennessee DE James Pearce had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Gery Woelfel)
Vikings
Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson was asked about his team’s quarterback situation during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.
“I’m not sure who the quarterback is gonna be, and just like I said last year, it truly doesn’t matter personally, to me,” Jefferson told McAfee. “It doesn’t matter who’s gonna throw me that ball. I’m gonna make the most of my opportunities. I’m gonna try to make him look [like] the best quarterback in the whole NFL. You know, just making the contested catches. Making those catches that look difficult be easy. So, just having that confidence in me and just creating that connection with the quarterback, no matter who the quarterback is gonna be. That’s the main part. And just having that confidence in each other to — when it’s all said and done and it’s getting [to be] crunch time, they know who to go to.”
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings could opt to let QB Sam Darnold walk in free agency and eventually hand the reins over to QB J.J. McCarthy with QB Daniel Jones as a potential bridge option.
- McCarthy has already proven himself as the team’s long-term solution at the quarterback position, according to Fowler. Minnesota won’t mortgage their future to keep Darnold with the team. The Vikings also won’t rush McCarthy’s timeline by putting him out there before he’s ready, which is where Jones would prove his worth.
- Per Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are hiring Saints offensive assistant Jordan Traylor as their new assistant OC and assistant QB coach.
