NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Sam Darnold, Vikings

Lions
- The Lions appear set on bolstering their pass rush as they’ve met with some of the top EDGE rushers in this year’s draft during the combine. According to The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Detroit walked away with one to two defensive ends before this off-season is over.
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated could also see the Lions targeting an edge rusher this offseason in a major move.
- According to Dave Birkett, the Lions informed OT Connor Galvin they will not be extending him with an ERFA tender after he missed last season with a knee injury.
Packers
- According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst won’t hesitate to trade the team’s first round pick even though the draft is being held in Green Bay.
- Green Bay could look to move their first if Browns DE Myles Garrett or Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson were to become available, Schneidman adds.
Vikings
- When asked why the Vikings aren’t using the franchise tag on Sam Darnold to eventually trade him, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated points out the tag would make it more difficult for Minnesota to sign Darnold to a possible extension given it would inflate his salary to $40.24 million.
- Breer thinks another reason why the Vikings aren’t tagging Darnold is because it would put a large sum on their salary cap.
- Breer’s guess is J.J. McCarthy will be Minnesota’s starting quarterback in 2025 and Daniel Jones will be his backup.
- Breer also thinks Darnold will sign with the Raiders.
