Dan Quinn Pulls Out Of Coaching Searches For Second Straight Year To Stay With Cowboys

According to Tom Pelissero, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has told interested teams that he plans to stay in Dallas for another season.

Quinn drew a lot of head coaching interest last year as well but ultimately decided to stay with the Cowboys. This year, he had a second interview with the Cardinals and had one scheduled with the Colts. He was also reportedly a top candidate for the Broncos.

After his first job with the Falcons, Quinn said he wanted to be choosy about his next head coaching job and evidently is putting his words into action.

Dallas has finished with a 12-5 record, a playoff berth and a defense ranked near the top of the league in each of Quinn’s two seasons.

Quinn, 52, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.