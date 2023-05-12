Dan Snyder & Josh Harris Reach Purchase Agreement Of Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders and a partnership group led by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris have reached an agreement with Dan Snyder for the purchase and sale of the organization for $6.05 billion, per Ian Rapoport.

Adam Schefter notes the agreement is subject to NFL approval and customary closing conditions.

Commanders co-owners Tanya and Dan Snyder released the following statement:

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners. We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years.”

Last month, Snyder reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sell the team to Harris’ group.

Harris was the frontrunner after also going deep in the process to buy the Broncos last year. He’s already gone through the process and the NFL finance committee is comfortable with him and his background.

Harris’ winning bid is expected to be in the neighborhood of $6 billion.

Adam Schefter previously reported that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopolous submitted a bid in the range of $6 billion. Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was also mentioned as a candidate but never made a formal bid but he has had an undeniable presence as this whole process has stretched out.

Harris was deep in talks to buy the Denver Broncos last year but withdrew after it became clear he would be outbid by the Walton-Penner group.

He co-founded a sports management group that owns the New Jersey Devils as well as the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris’ net worth is somewhere in the range of $6 billion.

We’ll have more on the sale of the Commanders as the news is available.