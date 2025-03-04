Davante Adams Looking To Return To West Coast?

According to Ian Rapoport, while the conventional thinking is that former Jets WR Davante Adams will look to team up with veteran QB Aaron Rodgers again, the pull of returning to the West Coast is very real.

Adams is from the Bay Area and had a say in being traded from the Packers to the Raiders a few years ago. It’s possible being in Las Vegas kept him from trying to push his way out sooner than he ultimately did.

Tyler Dragon lists the Chargers, 49ers and Rams as potential landing spots to monitor for Adams, who arguably is the top receiver available on the market.

Adams, 32, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. Adams was in the third year of that deal when the Raiders traded him to the Jets during the 2024 season for a third-round pick.

Adams was due base salaries of $35.64 million over the next two seasons when the Jets released him.

In 2024, Adams appeared in three games for the Raiders and 11 games for the Jets, recording 85 receptions on 141 targets for 1,063 yards (12.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.