DeAndre Hopkins Says He’ll Retire Once He’s No Longer 1,000-Yard Receiver

Free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins said Thursday on Threads that he will retire from the NFL when he’s no longer a 1,000 receiver.

“I’ll retire from football when I’m not a 1k-yard receiver,” Hopkins wrote. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel.”

Hopkins took official visits with both the Titans and the Patriots but left each visit without signing a contract despite a reported push from the Patriots to close a deal.

It’s clear the veteran still hasn’t gotten the kind of offer he’s looking for and it appears as though he’s prepared to be patient for a little while longer to try and get it.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.