AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, Texans, Titans

Texans

Houston got the week off in Week 14 as they prepared for three games in 11 days against the Dolphins, Chiefs, and Ravens. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans spoke on how important the bye week was for a team that started training camp early with the Hall of Fame Game.

“The much-needed rest, it’s here and we’re going to take advantage of it,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KRPC 2. “We’ve been going at it for a long time. We were one of the first teams to start training camp with the Hall of Fame game, so it’s been a long time going at it. Our guys, I feel like they’ve handled it really well. No excuses, no complaining about our schedule and where our bye week falls. But, right now, it’s coming at a great time for us and we’re excited to get the rest, relaxation and take advantage of it.”

Houston QB C.J. Stroud echoed Ryans’ statement about the bye week and sees the upcoming stretch as a test to see if they are ready to make a run in the postseason.

“It’s very necessary,” Stroud said. “This has been a grind. We’re not fiending for a bye, but we are also very grateful it comes now. And then we got three games in ten days or something crazy like that. So, this is like perfect timing. It’s been tough, it’s been a long year. From the first team to practice got four preseason games, and then we go on and get the latest bye and then go from there and get three games in ten days.”

“Ultimately, the league is trying to challenge us to see what type of team we are. I think this is perfect for us. We can recoup our spirit, body, mind and come back and go on a stretch. This is where our best ball needs to be played, late December and early January, and then go on to the playoffs.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans is “not making any decisions today” with the offensive line: “We’ll see how the week goes.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans TE Brevin Jordan 's one-year extension has a maximum value of $2.1 million with a $1.25 million base salary, $300,000 signing bonus, and $550,000 guaranteed.

‘s one-year extension has a maximum value of $2.1 million with a $1.25 million base salary, $300,000 signing bonus, and $550,000 guaranteed. Wilson adds Jordan can make up to $450k in per-game active roster bonuses and $150k in a workout bonus.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan on QB Will Levis : “Hopeful Will Levis’ shoulder is not anything more than it was in the game.” (Paul Kuharsky)

on QB : “Hopeful Will Levis’ shoulder is not anything more than it was in the game.” (Paul Kuharsky) Callahan hopes to get CB Roger McCreary back from injury this week. (Turron Davenport)

back from injury this week. (Turron Davenport) Through the tough season, Callahan talked about his future with the team: “I don’t really think about that. I put everything I have into it. There’s things I can’t control. I focus on the things that can allow us to have success in the future.” (Terry McCormick)

Callahan talked about finishing the year strong despite not playing for anything: “These last four games are important for what we want to be in the future. We’re eliminated from playoff contention, but these games are important as we try to build a foundation. How we finish the season matters.” (Jim Wyatt)