AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars wound up landing Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter after trading up with the Browns, who were originally expected to take Hunter at No. 2 overall. Kevin Stefanski called Hunter a player who is “uniquely equipped” to effectively play both receiver and cornerback at the NFL level.

“Well, not to get into all the specifics, but Travis is somebody that is uniquely equipped to do both,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “You know, I remember having conversation with him about, there’s only so many hours in the day, so you’re going to have to meet extra with this coach or that coach, and he made a comment that he’s a fisherman. He gets up at five in the morning quite often, so that’s not a problem for him in terms of maximizing his day.”

Jaguars GM James Gladstone on trading away next year’s first-round pick to get Hunter: “I’m pretty familiar with the ‘man *** them picks’… I’m uniquely positioned to navigate this.” (Mia O’Brien)

Texans

Texans DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson admitted that he was surprised by the trade to Houston but believes that it’s a great move that will keep him from being complacent at this stage in his career.

“To be honest with you, I’m still shocked, but I’m happy,” Gardner-Johnson said, via PFT. “New, fresh start, meet new guys. I think the biggest thing I’ve noticed is this team is very young. I think it was a great move for me. I think it allowed me not to get too comfortable. People have to understand I was comfortable where I was at. It was easy. I think moving here, being the older guy, I actually have to grow up.”

Titans

Titans’ No. 1 overall pick, QB Cam Ward, said he became increasingly excited about going to Tennessee after learning about HC Brian Callahan, GM Mike Borgonzi, president Chad Brinker, and owner Amy Adams Strunk.

“It’s special,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I am excited for the opportunity the organization has blessed me with, and I’m ready to get to work with my teammates. “I was hoping (the Titans) would pick me for real, especially when I got to learn more about Coach (Brian) Callahan’s offense, the new General Manager Mr. Mike (Borgonzi) and President Mr. Chad (Brinker). Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) is a great owner, and they have a great organization. So, I am excited. It all worked out in the long run, and I am grateful for it.”

Ward is now focused on proving he was worth of being the top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“It’s really proving myself right,” Ward said. “They know they made the right choice in getting me. But at the end of the day, I am just trying to be with my teammates, have command of the huddle, and at the end of the day, try and win games, that is our main goal.”

Ward said the Titans are getting a player who is committed to winning.

“They are getting a dog, somebody who is willing to do anything to put the team and themselves in situations to win,” Ward said. “And the ultimate goal is to win championships, whether that is this year, next year or down the road. That is our dream to accomplish, and I don’t plan on stopping until hopefully get one of those things.”

Callahan on Ward: “(Cam Ward) has a natural ability to feel space. He is an incredibly quick processor. He has size and athleticism. But the intangible part is what separated it for us. His work ethic is top notch, and he has a chip on his shoulder.” (Jeff Darlington)