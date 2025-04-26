Titans Signing Florida OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Titans are signing former Florida OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson.

Pelissero adds the deal has $245k guaranteed and includes a $20k signing bonus.

Crenshaw-Dickson, 24, was a three-star recruit and the 162nd-ranked offensive tackle in the 2019 recruiting class out of Inglewood, California. He committed to San Diego State and spent four years there before transferring to Florida for his final season.

In his collegiate career, Crenshaw-Dickson appeared in 50 games and made 47 starts at tackle.