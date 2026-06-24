AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone explained the team’s rationale behind signing LS Ross Matiscik to a two-year extension.

“Ross’ consistency and ability to get down the field and make plays on special teams gives us an edge in that phase of the game,” Gladstone said, via the team’s website. “He has played at an elite level for several seasons and is at the top of the league at what he does.”

Matiscik signed a two-year, $3.8 million contract extension, including $3.425 million in guarantees, of which $2.31 million is new money. (OTC)

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson inked a massive deal but remains focused on being one of the league’s best players.

“[The deal] obviously means being one of the top dogs in this league,” Anderson told ESPN. “It comes from my preparation and my process — every day being consistent, showing up to work with the same attitude.”

“I think what we want as a team is right in front of us,” Anderson said. “I told the guys, ‘It’s a confidence thing.’ I said, ‘Everybody in this circle who believes that this is a Super Bowl team, raise your hand.’ Everybody raised their hand. I said, ‘Well, the front office, the coaches, they made the decision to bring you here because they thought you could help us win that Super Bowl, so you’re a Super Bowl-caliber player.’ I look at this team, and we’ve got Super Bowl-caliber players all over the field.”

“He just keeps wrecking practice,” HC DeMeco Ryans said of Anderson. “Let’s just keep doing that, keep causing havoc, that’s what he does. I was showing guys, that’s what he does on Sundays as well. So, it’s no surprise that Will is the guy for everyone to watch the intensity at which we operate. That’s how Will Anderson plays. That’s how I want everybody to be.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward enters the second year of his career and first under new HC Robert Saleh. Tennessee’s head coach said they are testing Ward to see what he “can and can’t do” at this point in the offseason.

“We have a really, really, really good QB,” Saleh said, via Paul Kuharsky. “This is the time of the year where he’s got to try some things. He’s got to see what he can and can’t do. We’re trying to get him as many looks as possible and make sure that he sees everything.”-

Saleh said Ward “shines the most” in unscripted situations.

“In all of our move-the-ball periods, where we go unscripted, that’s where he shines the most,” Saleh said. “I think he shines in those moments because he’s just playing football. It’s exciting to see him develop through these OTAs.”

When asked about Ward’s elite traits, Saleh said he is still learning about the quarterback.

“I don’t know if I want to answer that right now because I’m still learning him,” Saleh said.