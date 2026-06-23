AFC Notes: Carnell Tate, Tyler Warren, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Despite the fact that he watched him from the sidelines for most of last season, Colts QB Daniel Jones wants TE Tyler Warren to step up and be a big part of the team’s offense in year two.

“Certainly expect him to be a big part of the offense again, and he’s making a jump on what was a really, really good rookie season,” Jones said, via Mike Chappell of FOX 59/CBS 4.

“Working on his body and just getting into great physical shape, and coming in and out of breaks,” HC Shane Steichen said of Warren. “He’s made some good plays out here in practice in seven-on-seven, some team situations. So, looking for the next steps in his development.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is preparing for year two in HC Liam Coen‘s offense after having a strong second half of the year. Lawrence feels much more confident with the mental part of the scheme this year, which has allowed him to focus on finer details with receivers.

“A lot calmer,” Lawrence said, via the team’s social media. “A lot more confident in my progressions and what I know about the system. When I get on the grass, it’s a lot less thinking. So I think that’s the biggest thing: I can react, play faster, I can work on some different things in my game because the focus isn’t as much on what to do or what’s the play call and what are all the adjustments.”

“I know all that stuff and still studying that and working on it because it’s easy to forget little details, but as far as being able to work on more detailed things with the receivers, the communication with those guys as opposed to lining up and running the play, we’re a lot further ahead this year. So it’s a good feeling to be able to work on more stuff. Our installs have been a lot more in-depth as well because the guys come ready to go and they know the system.”

Titans

Titans rookie WR Carnell Tate credited former Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline for his ability to line up in multiple positions.

“It started with Coach (Brian) Hartline at Ohio State,” Tate said, via Titans Wire. “He made it a priority for me to learn all of the different receiver groups because the more you understand what each position has, the more you understand the playbook, so there was nothing new just coming over here. The more positions you know, the more you can understand the playbook; that way, you can play different positions.“