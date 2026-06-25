AFC Notes: Tyler Warren, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts TE Tyler Warren enters the second year of his career after being a first-round pick in 2025. Warren said he’s hoping to learn from last season and get into the deeper details of their offensive scheme.

“Being able to learn from myself,” Warren said, via Abby Halpin of the team’s site. “You know, having that years worth of film and experience to learn from and remember things and dive into more details of things presnap.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars picked up OL Emmanuel Pregnon in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. When asked about Pregnon in the guard role, OC Grant Udinski mentioned that he has experience on the left side but can “absolutely” play on the right.

“Emmanuel [OL Emmanuel Pregnon] has more experience at the left guard position, so it’s a little bit more natural of a transition to continue playing left guard. Now, is he capable of playing right? Absolutely. But just for his growth and development process, the starting point is left guard,” Udinski said, via John Shipley of SI.

As for fourth-round DE Wesley Williams, STs coordinator Heath Farwell thinks he’s showing good qualities for their special teams unit and is willing to learn.

“He cares a lot about it. That’s one thing about it. He comes to the office all the time. It means a lot to him. He’s big, strong and fast. So, that’s a good quality for special teams,” Farwell said. “You see how it translates but he’s willing and wants to learn more. So, I love the kid. I think the mindset he has, the buy-in to the team that’s the perfect mindset and perfect for what we look for on special teams.”

Regarding fifth-round TE Tanner Koziol, HC Liam Coen said the rookie has made some plays in the red zone during minicamp, and his 6-foot-7 frame can be helpful near the end zone.

“Yeah, today I thought we saw it. I thought last week he made a few plays in the red zone. The one when we were in that, I don’t know if you guys were here, he made a couple good plays in the red area last week and then again today just being able to—the wingspan, right?” Coen said. “It’s like when the field gets shorter and tighter down there, well, what we can use to our advantage is height and length and being able to put the ball up for guys. And that’s something that really showed on his college tape.”

Titans

Titans ST coach John Fassel explained why the team isn’t carrying any extra specialists heading into training camp.

“I actually preferred having one snapper, one kicker, or one punter through camp,” Fassel said, via Titans Wire. “When you know they’re the guy, and I’m pretty certain we have our guys. So, for them to just get all of the work, I think it’s really important for them. And I’m not ever worried about training camp or volume, because we can monitor the volume.”