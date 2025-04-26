Titans Signing Miami WR Xavier Restrepo

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Titans are signing UDFA WR Xavier Restrepo out of Miami.

It’s worth noting Restrepo was No. 1 overall pick QB Cam Ward’s top target with the Hurricanes a year ago.

Restrepo, 23, was a two-year starter at Miami. He earned Third Team All-American honors in 2024 and First Team All-ACC honors in 2023-2024.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to former Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow.

During his college career, Restrepo appeared in 53 games and recorded 200 receptions for 2,844 yards (14.22 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.