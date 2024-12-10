Titans Announced Four Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday they have waived OT Leroy Watson.

The @Titans have released offensive lineman Leroy Watson. Kicker Brayden Narveson, linebacker Curtis Bolton and tackle Kellen Diesch have been signed to the team’s practice squad. READ https://t.co/7L8sSMAsk2 pic.twitter.com/si9fi7YUmc — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 10, 2024

They also officially signed K Brayden Narveson, LB Curtis Bolton and OT Kellen Diesch to the practice squad.

Narveson, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of N.C. State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Packers.

However, Green Bay elected to waive him in October.

In 2024, Narveson has appeared in six games for the Packers and made 12-17 field goal attempts (70.6 percent) and all 16 extra points.