Titans Announced Four Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday they have waived OT Leroy Watson

They also officially signed K Brayden Narveson, LB Curtis Bolton and OT Kellen Diesch to the practice squad. 

Narveson, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of N.C. State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Packers. 

However, Green Bay elected to waive him in October. 

In 2024, Narveson has appeared in six games for the Packers and made 12-17 field goal attempts (70.6 percent) and all 16 extra points. 

