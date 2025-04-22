Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Officially Signs RFA Tender

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced RFA RB Jaylen Warren has officially signed his one-year tender.

The Steelers placed a second-round tender on Warren, which will cost $5,346,000 for the 2025 season, per Over The Cap.

Warren, 26, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2022. He signed a three-year, $2,572,000 rookie contract and is set to be a restricted free agent.

In 2024, Warren appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 120 rushing attempts for 511 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 38 receptions for 310 yards (8.2 YPC).