Steelers Placing Second-Round Tender On RFA RB Jaylen Warren

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Steelers are placing a second-round tender on RFA RB Jaylen Warren.

The second-round tender will allow the Steelers to match any offer another team gives Warren and will give them a second-round pick should they decide not to match. Over The Cap projects it will cost $5,346,000 in 2025.

Warren, 26, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2022. He signed a three-year, $2,572,000 rookie contract and is set to be a restricted free agent.

In 2024, Warren appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 120 rushing attempts for 511 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 38 receptions for 310 yards (8.2 YPC).

