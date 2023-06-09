DeAndre Hopkins Set To Meet With Patriots Next Week

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are set to host free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins for a visit next week.

Hopkins will first meet with the Titans, but it appears the market for his services is beginning to heat up.

The Patriots are an interesting possibility, given their need for an impact receiver and Hopkins’ prior experience with Bill O’Brien while in Houston.

Reports have said that money will talk in terms of where Hopkins ends up, so it appears as though he’s willing to set things aside with O’Brien if New England proves to be his best option in the end.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

