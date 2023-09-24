Derek Carr Believed To Have AC Sprain, Could Miss Time

Saints QB Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s loss to the Packers and was later taken to the hospital for evaluation.

According to Ian Rapoport, Carr appears to have avoided a serious injury, but he could still miss time.

The good news is that this is not considered a season-ending issue for Carr and Rapoport adds that he is specifically dealing with an AC sprain.

Additional tests showed no more damage than that, but returning to game action will ultimately come down to swelling and mobility of his shoulder.

The Saints opted to replace Carr with Jameis Winston and mixed in a few touches for Taysom Hill. However, the offense played poorly and contributed to the Packers stealing a win.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

The Raiders released Carr and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2023, Carr has appeared in three games for the Saints and completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 533 yards. He has also thrown for one touchdown and two interceptions.