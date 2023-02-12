Derek Carr Won’t Sign Off On Trade, Raiders Expected To Release Him

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Raiders QB Derek Carr has informed the team he won’t accept a trade to the Saints or any other team for that matter.

Rapoport adds that the Raiders are now expected to release him in the coming days.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints and Raiders had the framework of a trade for Carr, but his contract was the sticking point.

Indications were that a release was going to be the likely outcome here for Carr and the Raiders, even though he visited with the Saints last week.

Teams reportedly preferred to rework Carr’s contract which comes with a 2023 salary of $32.9 million.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.

We’ll have more regarding Carr as the news is available.