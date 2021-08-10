Dolphins Activate TE Mike Gesicki From COVID-19 List

The Dolphins announced they have activated TE Mike Gesicki from the COVID-19 list.

Gesicki, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus.

Gesicki will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Gesicki appeared in 15 games and recorded 53 receptions for 703 yards (13.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.