Dolphins CB Nik Needham Signs RFA Tender

Dolphins restricted free agent CB Nik Needham has signed his tender, the team announced.

Cornerback Nik Needham has signed his restricted free agent tender. Full release ⤵️ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 4, 2022

Miami had placed the second-round tender on Needham worth just under $4 million for the 2022 season.

Needham, 25, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP back in 2019. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Needham was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster later in his rookie season and has been on the active roster ever since. He was retained on a one-year exclusive rights deal last offseason.

In 2021, Needham appeared in all 17 games and recorded 59 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, five pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.